Drive-thru fix: What is Kia doing in Fresno to stop its cars being stolen?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kia is working to crack down on the rise in its vehicles being stolen setting up a free three-day pop-up event at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall. The drive-thru will install new protections to stop the cars being stolen as easily.

Nearly two years ago in Milwaukee, the trend of teenagers stealing Kias first started. Videos on social media circulated showing the step-by-step process to break into Kia vehicles using an everyday USB cable. That method spread and sparked the viral campaign of Kia thefts.

Since then, the company’s James Bell says Kia has developed software to help prevent further thefts attempting to exploit this aspect of Kia designs.

“If somebody tries to break into a car, especially using the means that have been popularized on social media – and the vehicle has been upgraded the alarm will run for an extended period of time and the actual ignition system will kind of stay in the off position.”

Local law enforcement says the software update will be a huge help to them as well.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in Kias getting stolen,” Amber Cocilova with Clovis PD said. “Anything that the public and owners of the Kia’s can do to help law enforcement and reduce those numbers from getting stolen is super beneficial.”

Francisco Hernandez owns a 2013 Kia Optima and says getting the update is a quick and easy process that has given him peace of mind.

“It’s only like 15 or 20 minutes – then you’re ready to go, continue with the day.”

The event will run May 31 through June 2 at Fashion Fair Mall. On Saturday it will be 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday it will be 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To see if your vehicle is eligible for the installation, click here to enter your VIN. Anyone in need of more information can contact Kia here.

