To drive Oklahoma’s economy, leaders must embrace responsible artificial intelligence

Turn on the television, scroll through social media or flip through scholarly publications, and you’ll notice one thing: Everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. It’s redefining how we learn, work and innovate ― impacting every sector of the economy and offering forward-thinking leaders an opportunity to advance data-driven solutions to society's grand challenges while propelling the economy of the region, nation and world.

The University of Oklahoma is at the forefront of this revolution, and Oklahoma’s industry and government leaders must join in this effort, too.

By harnessing our academic institution’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Oklahoma is uniquely positioned to advance our state’s economic and workforce development, as well as our innovation ecosystem of start-up companies and high-tech jobs that can reshape lives today and for generations to come.

More: How do we navigate change in 2024 to retool higher education for greater student success?

These breakthrough AI advances are already transforming the future of health care. Previously unimaginable opportunities to deploy the transformative power of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science now fuel the discovery of new therapeutics and the biomanufacturing of novel drugs. OU researchers from our three campuses are leveraging these tools to design Phase One clinical trials and develop targeted gene therapy and breakthrough cancer imaging techniques that improve cancer detection, diagnosis accuracy and treatment efficacy. Undoubtedly, these advances will lead to improved health outcomes for all Oklahomans, especially among our most vulnerable populations.

Our state’s severe weather expertise has also made us the home of unparalleled next-generation weather modeling, analytics and machine learning. OU leads the nation’s only National Institute for Research on Trustworthy AI in Weather, which aims to revolutionize the understanding and prediction of high-impact atmospheric and oceanic events such as tornadoes and hurricanes. OU has also developed and deployed the most advanced weather radar in the world, providing unprecedented clarity and insights into severe weather events. Thanks in part to the power of AI/ML, this radar produces the highest-resolution weather data that anyone in the world has ever seen, marking a significant leap forward in our ability to understand and respond to weather phenomena and ultimately saving Oklahomans’ lives and property.

By embracing these advanced tools, Oklahoma also becomes a destination for students and experts interested in studying computer science disciplines and developing innovative future tools and processes. These leading-edge jobs are no longer just for Silicon Valley. By moving quickly, we, too, can stake our claim in this burgeoning field of opportunities and bring the jobs of the future to Oklahoma.

However, while advocating for the full use of AI, we must also consider its ethical implications. At the University of Oklahoma, it is the reason we’re proud to serve on the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium. As the evolution and deployment of AI progresses, we all must be aware of attempts to misuse this science and make every effort to ensure proper procedures and implementation occur, especially when human subjects are involved in research. This must always be our highest priority.

More: Oklahoma is among states thriving as new destination for venture capital investment

Oklahoma is on the cusp of a new frontier powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The time is now. Our leaders must seize this opportunity to become pioneers in AI implementation. The benefits — economic growth, high-tech jobs, innovation, improved efficiencies and enhanced health and safety outcomes for all Oklahomans — will last for generations to come.

Joseph Harroz Jr.

Joseph Harroz Jr. is president of the University of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma leaders must embrace artificial intelligence now