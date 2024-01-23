Dragon's Dogma 2 Devs Say Fast Travel Use Is A Sign Of Boring Worlds

Navigating massive, open-world games like Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield or CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 usually requires a shortcut to span their sprawling maps. Though you can hop in a car in Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto or travel by horse in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players often look for a much faster way to get around. And sometimes, in games like the huge RPG Starfield, fast travel is required to get from one end of its galaxy to another. Despite its convenience, fast travel can be a contentious issue in game design, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno has something to say about it.

Read More: Dragon’s Dogma 2 Hands-On: We’re So Back

Read more

How does travel work in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Like the 2012 game before it, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will offer a limited way to fast travel in the form of the expensive and rare resource known as Ferrystones. These magic rocks allow you to teleport to a Portcrystal, temporary or permanent fixtures in the world that you can spawn at in order to make getting around easier and quicker. There are also Oxcarts, wooden wagons pulled by the world’s many horned bovines, that can be absolutely decimated by any of the game’s ferocious beasts, as Itsuno explained to IGN.

“While riding one, you might find the path blocked by goblins and have no choice but to get off and join the battle. Then as you do, a Griffin might swoop in and destroy the entire cart with one blow, forcing you to walk the rest of the way while cursing its name,” Itsuno said. “But none of that has been set up by us in advance. Instead, Griffins naturally have an inclination toward attacking cows they discover as they move, and these pieces all just happen to work together to naturally create the situation. So yes, an oxcart ride in this world may be cheap, but a lot can come as a result of that cheapness. I think that’s the kind of world we’ve managed to create.”

Lead developer Kento Kinoshita explained that because fast travel isn’t a major priority for Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are a myriad of extemporaneous encounters you could have in the game. Goblins could destroy a bridge you’re trying to cross, prompting you to take a different path, which might see you run into a peddler who has their own motives. This kind of gameplay philosophy, Kinoshita said, was designed to give players the space to think for themselves.

“I guess we wanted there to be a cost to shortening a long distance,” Kinoshita said. “In a way, that strongly mirrors the real world too. There are a lot of rules in real life that are needed to make a system possible, and ignoring those rules makes things seem less realistic, or less valuable.”

Read More: Dragon’s Dogma 2 Joins A Divisive Gaming Trend

The wait for Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t much longer now. The game launches on March 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, so in time, we’ll find out just how important—or not—fast travel is to getting around its world. For now, I’m just stoked for the many unexpected moments I’ll have during my journey.

More from Kotaku

Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.