Download these two apps to track shark activity off of Cape Cod this summer

Sharks are often thought of as elusive. You won't know they're there until you see a fin sticking out of the water.

But did you know there's actually ways to track them and learn more about these iconic sea creatures?

Two marine advocacy organizations have created tools to inform the public about shark behavior and movement. They have done this in the form of apps that track sharks and show where areas may have sharks in them.

Here are the top two apps used to track sharks in Cape Cod's waters.

Track tagged sharks with Ocearch app

White shark pictured here. Contributed by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

The environmental non-profit Ocearch offers an oceanic awareness app, called Ocearch.

"Track all of your favorite sharks in near real-time on any of your mobile devices," the non-profit's website says.

You can download the iPhone version of the app here. You can download the Android version of the app here. This app tracks tagged sharks, all of which have been given names.

Track Cape Cod sharks with Sharktivity app

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy also offers an app called Sharktivity. It tracks sharks through devices tagged onto specific sharks in the area and receivers they put in the water.

The conservancy website said that the app was created with input from Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, the Cape Cod National Seashore and officials from Cape Cod and South Shore towns.

Right now, receivers that support the app are out of the water, as they are taken in each year to avoid the harsh winter weather. The conservancy's CEO and co-founder, Cynthia Wigren, said receivers are planned to be back in waters by the end of June.

"In addition to having the ability to access information on tagged sharks, Sharktivity provides a citizen science component, giving the public the opportunity to report white shark sightings that, once vetted, are included on the app," Wigren said.

Wigren also said that the tags on sharks that allow tracking do not hurt the sharks or hinder the creatures' ability to swim.

"The app was created to raise awareness about the presence of white sharks off our coast," Wigren said. "It should not be used to decide what beaches or part of the water are safe."

To ensure people's safety when entering waters, Wigren said people should remain close to shores where rescuers can reach them, stay in groups when in the water and avoid areas with visibility. She also mentioned other safety tips.

You can download the app on the Apple App store or the Google Play store.

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Cape Cod Sharks: Track activity near beaches with these two apps