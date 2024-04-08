Don't have glasses to watch today's solar eclipse? Here are 7 safe alternatives.

The 2024 solar eclipse has finally arrived! This afternoon, millions will have their eyes on the sky to witness the celestial event.

Many locations giving away or selling solar eclipse glasses are out of stock, so you may not find a pair within the next few hours.

A model of oversized solar eclipse glasses located at a park in Dripping Springs, Texas on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Don't panic though — there are alternative forms of eye protection you can use instead.

Watching the light pass through tree leaves. Peering into a modified cereal box. Angling a kitchen colander. You can view the solar eclipse using these safe, alternative methods and more.

Tree leaves project mini solar eclipses

A fun way to view the eclipse is by watching the light pass through tree leaves. Sunlight will project mini eclipses onto the ground as the light passes through gaps in the leaves.

You will be able to track the progress of the eclipse from start to finish, and see a cool natural effect.

Use a colander to show the solar eclipse

Similar to leaves, you can use a colander to project mini eclipses. The light will pass through the small holes in a colander to create a dazzling sight of tiny eclipses on the ground or on a canvas.

Senior lecturer and astronomy coordinator at UT Sean Lindsay likes this method as it's a more direct and safe way of showing the progress of an eclipse.

Create a pinhole projector to see the solar eclipse

With a pinhole projector, sunlight travels through the pinhole to create a small image of the sun. The projector makes it safe to observe the solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses.

All you need to do is take a piece of cardboard, cut an inch square in the middle, tape foil over the square and poke a small hole in the foil. Afterwards, angle the cardboard so the light travels through the hole and onto another piece of cardboard to show an image of the sun.

Warby Parker provided a guide on how to DIY your own pinhole projector, or check out NASA's video tutorial.

How to turn a box into a pinhole projector to view the eclipse

Another way to make a pinhole projector includes a box, tape, scissors, foil and paper.

Find a cardboard box you can comfortably place over your head. Cut a square hole on one end of the box and tape the foil over it. Poke a small hole in the foil. On the opposite side, tape a piece of paper inside the box.

Once its ready, turn your back to the sun and place the box over your head. Angle the box so the light goes through the hole and projects onto the paper. Now you can see the eclipse.

Convert a cereal box into a solar eclipse viewer

You can also make a pinhole projector using a cereal box. NASA provides instructions on how to craft one.

Empty the contents of the box and place a white piece of paper or cardboard at the bottom. Cut both ends of the top leaving just the center flaps. Tape the center to keep it closed. Cover one of the openings with foil and poke a small hole into the foil, but leave the other side open.

Once the cereal box is ready, you will need to turn away from the sun, angle the box so sunlight goes through the hole and peer into the box from the opening. The light will project an image of the sun onto the bottom of the box.

Turn a shoebox into a solar eclipse viewer

The cereal box method works with shoeboxes, too.

Cut a small hole on one end of the shoebox and tape foil over it. Poke a small hole in the foil. Tape a small piece of paper inside the shoebox on the other end.

You can cut a hole to look into either on the foil side or on the long side of the shoebox near the paper for a closer view. When it's ready, close the shoebox and angle it so the sunlight passes through the pinhole, down the length of the shoebox and onto the paper. It will project an image of the sun inside.

Use your hands to view the solar eclipse

Take both hands and overlap your fingers with one hand vertical and the other horizontal. Your fingers should cross over each other and form square gaps.

Now, angle your hands so sunlight hits them. Sunlight will pass through the gaps like pinholes, projecting mini eclipses onto the ground or a canvas.

Are you in the path of totality?

