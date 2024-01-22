Don't drop your Apple Vision Pro. Repairs can cost up to $2,399.

Repairs to the Apple Vision Pro will be expensive.

Without the company's AppleCare+ insurance policy, fixes can cost up to $2,399.

AppleCare+ coverage for the device costs $499, but any repairs will still cost an extra $299.

The $3,499 mixed reality headset is already one of the most expensive on the market, but Vision Pro owners could be left paying up to thousands of dollars more if they choose to forego AppleCare+ coverage and accidentally damage the device.

Ahead of the product's February 2 release, Apple's website says that without the company's AppleCare+ insurance policy, cracks to the Vision Pro's glass could cost an estimated $799 and damages to any other part of the headset could cost $2,399.

Even with the AppleCare+ policy — which costs $499 for two years of coverage or $24.99 per month — the repairs would cost about $299, according to Apple. In other words, Vision Pro owners could end up shelling out $798 to fix the glass with the price of the $499 insurance plan included — meaning they'd only save $1 by using the plan for damaged glass.

But they'd save a lot more money with AppleCare+ if they accidentally damaged another part of the device, which could result in a whopping $2,399 repair cost. Either way, you'll be paying hundreds of dollars if you damage the headset, so buyers should be careful not to drop it.

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.

Accidental damage or degradation to the headset's battery through normal wear and tear isn't covered by Apple's one-year warranty. AppleCare+ offers "unlimited Service Events" while the two-year plan is active and covers "accidental damage from handling resulting from an unexpected and unintentional external event (e.g., drops and damages caused by liquid contact from spills)." The company said it will then decide whether to repair the headset using new or refurbished parts or whether to replace it entirely with a brand new or refurbished headset.

Apple fans appear to be eager for the Vision Pro's release. After preorders for the device kicked off on Friday, estimated deliveries for the device had already backed up a month.

Apple CEO Tim Cook first unveiled the headset last summer. It's the tech giant's first major new product category since the Apple Watch hit stores in 2015.

