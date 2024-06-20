You don’t have to pay full price for Apple’s newest smartphone, iPhone 15, now 15% off

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

iPhones don’t go on sale all too often, but if you’re in the market for a new one, there’s now a great deal over at Woot! so you don’t have to pay full price. The flash-sale site is offering the brand-new iPhone 15 for as low as $680 right now — that’s $120 off — so it’s a great time to upgrade your phone for a fraction of the price.

Apple iPhone 15

15% off



Apple

If you’re not looking for the powerhouse iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 makes a compelling upgrade case over previous iterations, thanks to its USB-C port, its next-gen portrait photos and Apple’s useful Dynamic Island feature.



$680 at Woot!

The newest Apple iPhone 15 is available on Woot! in several storage capacities, including 128GB and 256GB models. The first sells for $680 and the higher-storage model for $800. You can choose from Black, Yellow, Green, Pink and Blue colors too! Each one features a 6.1-inch screen with a Super Retina XDR display and the A16 Bionic chip. Camera-wise, it’s a leap from the iPhone 13 with 48 megapixels and a 4X optical zoom. It also has emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance via satellite if you get into a tough spot. All that earns the iPhone 15 a spot as one of the best smartphones to buy right now.

One note on these is that the phones come in a black box and not your usual iPhone box. Despite that, they’re brand-new and have never been used by customers. They come with a one-year vendor warranty, but they’re not eligible to be signed up for AppleCare. Plus, the phones are unlocked, which opens up a whole new world when it comes to phone contracts and SIM cards.

As one of the best deals on electronics around right now, you can buy three per customer — enough to kit out a family or some roommates too — so if you’re keen on getting one, we recommend shopping this deal ASAP before they’re sold out. Otherwise, there are six days left to score this super-discounted iPhone 15 over at Woot!.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com