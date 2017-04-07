You don’t even need a license to drive the newest Volvo

Volvo makes some of the safest, most technologically impressive vehicles on the road today, so when the company announces a brand new car it’s a pretty big deal. In a new video announcement via Facebook, Volvo surprised everyone with the announcement of an all-new one-seater that is not only distinctly Volvo, but also extremely affordable. It’s called the Volvo Rider Concept XC Coupe, and it’s priced at a jaw-dropping $175. Oh, did I mention it’s actually just a toy? No? Well that’s because Volvo didn’t mention it either.

In a masterful bit of trolling, Volvo’s announcement makes no mention of the XC Coupe being a plastic car designed for children between one and three years of age, and the delightfully tricky camera work in the video leads you to believe that it is indeed a real car, all the way up to until the very end.

Despite being nothing more than a plastic shell with some fancy bits slapped on, the cute little car is actually pretty impressive. The coupe has built-in headlights and taillights that operate on a timer. It comes in either silver or “Crash Test Orange,” with the latter featuring the same kind of crash test markings that the real test vehicles use, along with a “Volvo Safety Centre” badge. There’s even a horn in case things get a little bit crazy in the driveway.

The toys are on sale right now, and the Volvo store shows that they have over 300 of each color in stock and ready for shipping. If you’ve always wanted a Volvo of your own but could never afford it, you might want to pick one up and unleash your inner child.

