When does iOS 18 drop? Here's how to get the update for your iPhone

One of the biggest announcements from Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is planned updates to software, including iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence is the company's exclusive intelligence system integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its preexisting apps.

“This release also marks the beginning of a tremendously exciting new era of personal intelligence with Apple Intelligence delivering intuitive, powerful, and instantly useful experiences that will transform the iPhone experience, all with privacy at the core,” Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said in a news release.

Apple introduced its newest concept, "Apple Intelligence," that will be the focus of their future updates, features and redesigns at the Worldwide Developers' Conference in Cupertino, California on June 10, 2024.

When will IOS 18 be available?

IOS 18 will be available to download this fall for iPhone X and later users.

Customization of the home and lock screen

With iOs 18, iPhone users will not only be able to customize their wallpapers but have access to other features as well. These features include:

Putting app icons and widgets anywhere on the home screen grid.

Turning the iPhone on dark mode, which now changes app icons.

Changing the tint color of the home screen.

Changing the flashlight and camera shortcuts on the lock screen.

Apple introduced a way to generate emoji based on variables you select, called Genmoji.

Additionally functions: scheduled messages and "genmojis"

IOS 18 will also introduce new features to the Messages app that will allow users to communicate more efficiently with each other. With this new update, users will be able to schedule messages in advance or use a variety of emojis to react to a message. Text will also be able to be bolded, italicized and visually amplified.

Rich Communication Services, another feature of iOS 18, will smooth out the text messaging experience between iPhone and Android users.

The implementation of Apple Intelligence will allow users to create "Genmojis," which expands the range of emotions an emoji can express. Genmojis can be created when users describe their ideal emoji. Using the same format, Apple Intelligence can also create original sketches and images.

What is changing with Siri

Apple Intelligence will enhance Siri's capabilities and allow the program to:

Take actions inside apps on users' behalf.

Answer thousands of questions when users want to know how to do something on their Apple devices.

Maintain conversational context so users don't have to repeat certain things when scheduling events or sending messages.

Better understand demands, if even users stumble over words.

Take action when something new appears on the screen, such as updating a contact when a user receives a text message containing a new address.

USA Today reporter Jonathon Limehouse contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When does iOS 18 drop? Here's how to get the update for your iPhone