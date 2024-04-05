Disney to crack down on password sharing in race for subscribers

Disney is to crack down on password sharing as the Hollywood giant races to boost subscriber growth and turn a profit from its streaming service.

Bob Iger, the company’s chief executive, said it will prevent Disney+ subscribers in some countries from sharing passwords across different households from June.

The policy will expand to subscribers in all countries in September. While the terms of use for Disney+ currently prevent people from impersonating someone else by logging in with their username and password, the company has not been actively enforcing the rules.

Subscribers will be able to add members outside their households to their subscription for an extra fee, though Disney has not said how much this will cost.

The move follows similar action at Netflix that helped the streaming giant add nearly 22m subscribers in the second half of 2023.

Disney boss Bob Iger praised Netflix for its 'phenomenal job' - ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Disney is hoping it can replicate this success and turn a profit from its streaming business, which is still heavily loss-making.

In an interview with CNBC, Mr Iger said: “Netflix is the gold standard in streaming.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job and a lot of different directions. I actually have very, very high regard for what they’ve accomplished.

“If we can only accomplish what they’ve accomplished, that would be great.”

Mr Iger said Disney was ultimately hoping for double-digit margins in its streaming business, which also includes Hulu.

He also pointed to the need for consolidation in an increasingly crowded streaming market.

The comments came a day after Disney and Mr Iger emerged victorious in a bitter proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

The billionaire, who holds a stake in Disney worth roughly $3.5bn (£2.8bn) through his company Trian Fund Management, had been pushing for board seats after attacking the company over its performance and other issues including succession planning.

Investors voted to elect Mr Iger and Disney’s 11 other nominations as directors to the board. The win hands Mr Iger a much-needed boost as he tries to turn around the business’s faltering film franchises, deliver a profit from streaming and find a buyer for a stake in sports network ESPN. Mr Iger said the outcome of the vote was a “decisive, true endorsement of the board”.

He added that the company was taking the issue of chief executive succession - a major concern for shareholders - “very seriously”.

Asked how he would respond to criticism from Elon Musk, who has attacked Disney for pulling advertising from Twitter and backed Mr Peltz’s campaign, Mr Iger said: “I ignore it.”

