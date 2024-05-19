Disconnected Dilemma: Big Country communities battle for broadband access

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this week’s Big Country Politics, Paul Beale, Public Relations and Business Development for Taylor Telecom, discussed the importance of broadband internet access in rural communities and the need for reliable and fast internet in areas like the Big Country.

This month, a team from Taylor Telecom hosted a viewing party to discuss broadband in rural communities. The National Broadband Association has recognized places like Buffalo Gap, Hawley, and Tuscola as smart rural communities.

“We’re the top quality provider in those areas. So they came out and tested it, and we qualified for that. That helps Hawley, Tuscola, and Buffalo Gap with economic development. They’ve been able to take this logo and put it on their websites and help promote businesses to come in. More and more demand has been placed on the internet. Back before, you could run a business without having certain things; well, now it’s broadband, and good quality broadband is a way for them to promote their cities and get economic development,” Beale explained.

He shared that by the end of next year, they should be about 90% complete with broadband and 100% complete within the next three or four years after that. Beale shared that although some areas are doing well with broadband, the work is not finished.

“There are some areas that that have just missed the boat. Just because of the providers that were in those areas that were allocated for providing phone service in those areas, haven’t stepped up to the plate and actually provide fiber in those areas, it just gets the return on investment is very thin,” Beale said. “When you only have several 100 people, and you’re putting about two or $3 million into a project, the return on investments is not quite enough for them to be able to put that in.”

He added that there is currently a higher demand for broadband, and with companies needing to turn a profit, some people could be left in the dark.

“I think in Abilene itself, I think they’re doing a pretty good job with that. The problem is the more demand there is for broadband, the harder it is for companies to keep up with the demand for it because they’re limited on the bandwidth that they’re providing to the customers. A lot of times, they’re cutting back and have to buy Internet services also,” Beale shared. “So the less that they can get by with more profit that they can make, and that’s where we tried to do it a little bit differently. We have a bigger variety of bandwidth available for those customers, and so when you get on at night, or whenever it is, you’ll be able to get the speeds that we promised you. There’s a big bottleneck, and it’s just that they have to make a profit and were a co-op, so we look at things a little bit differently.”

Beale shared that they have worked with entities such as the Development Corporation of Abilene to address concerns when it comes to businesses.

“There’s broadband available and some of the areas that they have, like at five points, for instance, but the quality of services is just not quite there for maintaining a manufacturing business because a lot of it is remote, so they’re having to remote them through the internet in order to be able to operate their equipment. A lot of the companies out there were complaining about that. We were about 10 miles away, and so we decided to go ahead and bite the bullet and break it into five points,” Beale explained. “Everywhere in the five points area, they provide a company that comes in for manufacturing or whatever it may be, and we had the bandwidth there available for them. We also looked at Great Lakes Cheese, another company that we provided it for. It’s a little bit outside of our area, but we want to provide that for them because the quality of service is so important to us, and economic development is very important to Taylor Telecom.”

Fiber can be installed in two ways: underground or on poles. Beale said they put the fiber in the ground to keep the lines safer from outside interference, but it comes at a higher price.

“It’s going to be there long term; it doesn’t have the weathering effects that it does have. You don’t have to worry about hunters shooting and causing problems with that. So we do have problems occasionally with somebody cutting the fiber, but it can be rerouted very easily through our network. So it’s a lot more expensive, but long term, it’s a lot better way to do it, especially going through an area where there’s a lot of rock. We did Hamby many years ago, and there’s a lot of rock out there. And the cost of doing that was pretty extensive, but the benefits long term are definitely there,” Beale said.

The federal government announced it would allocate roughly $350 billion to broadband internet throughout the country. Beale said it is not known if these funds will be used in the Big Country at this time.

“There’s a broadband office in Austin that is trying to figure out where that’s gonna lay. There’s gonna be criteria. Right now, it looks like if you have 100 by 30 bandwidth in your area, you may not qualify, which, if it’s your home or for my home, and we were running, I don’t do a whole lot of internet, but we’re running maybe 250 to 300k megabits right now through that just because of smart devices and things like that. So I really don’t know if even 130 is gonna be enough. It’s gonna leave a lot of people out of the equation because there are certain areas that might be able to get 130, maybe, and it’s gonna be up to deciding all that, and so that’s gonna be the big question is where the mind is actually going. It’s yet to be determined,” Beale said.

Some areas in the Big Country, such as Jones County, lack broadband access.

“There’s a lot of areas around Abilene… Jones County is a big area that doesn’t have broadband, and it’s very expensive to bring it out there. We provided services to Hawley, but we stopped there. There’s Anson and also Hamlin, and so those areas are being crushed by economic development because who wants to put a manufacturing company there. Then also [the] hospital. It’s affecting medical, which affects all types of economic development in those areas. If they don’t get the speeds that they need, I don’t know what’s going to happen to them,” Beale shared.

He mentioned the need to be innovative in bringing broadband to underserved areas.

“We’re gonna have to get creative on the way we do things… certain areas may have to be addressed in a different way,” Beale explained. “That’s some technology that we’re looking at and have been testing around playing with a little bit. Because we do realize that there’s gonna be some areas that really need that bandwidth, and fiber optics is just not going to be able to do it just because of the cost involved.”

