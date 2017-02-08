How to Disconnect a Vizio Smart TV from the Internet So It Can't Spy on You

From Popular Mechanics

If you have a Vizio smart TV, now would be a great time to disconnect it from the internet. The company will soon my paying a $2.2 million fine to settle charges that it used its TVs' "smart" features to spy on owners, collecting their watching habits and selling the information to advertisers on the sly.

From the FTC:

According to the agencies' complaint, starting in February 2014, VIZIO, Inc. and an affiliated company have manufactured VIZIO smart TVs that capture second-by-second information about video displayed on the smart TV, including video from consumer cable, broadband, set-top box, DVD, over-the-air broadcasts, and streaming devices.In addition, VIZIO facilitated appending specific demographic information to the viewing data, such as sex, age, income, marital status, household size, education level, home ownership, and household value, the agencies allege. VIZIO sold this information to third parties, who used it for various purposes, including targeting advertising to consumers across devices, according to the complaint.

As part of the settlement, Vizio is required to delete all data collected before March 1, 2016 as well as to implement measures to inform viewers of any information that may be collected. Here are Vizio's instructions for disabling its "Smart Interactivity" features, but to be safe you should give your TV a full factory reset, and then never give it the password to your Wi-Fi in the first place. Instead opt for something like a Roku or a Chromecast if you'd like to use streaming services.

Here is how to factory reset your Vizio TV, per Vizio:

Using the VIZIO remote, press the Menu button. Use the Arrow buttons on the remote to highlight System and press OK. Highlight Reset & Admin and press OK. Highlight Reset TV to Factory Defaults and press OK. If you have not manually reset the parental code, please input 0 0 0 0 when it asks for the password. Highlight Reset and press OK. Wait for the TV to turn off.

Source: FTC

