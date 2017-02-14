We didn’t know it was possible to get this excited about a clock

We had no idea that the concept of a desk clock needed to be reinvented. In fact, we thought desk clocks and clock radios were pretty much done for because of smartphones. Well, we’re happy LaMetric had other ideas, because the company completely reimagined desk clocks and modernized them for the smart home with the LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock. This awesome device can be placed anywhere in your home, and it integrates with other devices to display notifications like email alerts, weather alerts, or dozens of other things. Oh, and it also looks cool as heck.

Some highlights from the product page:

Always get precise time and show your difference with thousands of clock faces

Track weather, emails, events, tweets, followers, news, deadlines and other metrics in real-time

Get notifications from Netatmo, Alexa. Toggle Philips Hue, WeMo with the click. Works with IFTTT

Wake up to your favorite internet radio stations, stream music to stereo speakers via Bluetooth

Standalone Wi-Fi device, iPhone or android smartphone is needed for configuration only

LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock for Smart Home: $199.00

