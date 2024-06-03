Did you own an iPhone 7? Owners may be owed money. Here's how to submit settlement claim

If you experienced audio chip issues with the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, you may be eligible for a payout as part of a $35 million settlement. Users could receive up to $349.

Tech giant Apple recently settled a 2019 lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit alleges that Apple failed to inform consumers about defective Audio IC chips in their phones.

Users must have owned those models between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan.3, 2023, and either complained to Apple about an issue, such as the loudspeaker, FaceTime, Siri or Voice Memo not working, or paid for a related repair.

According to the Settlement Administration website, Apple has not admitted any wrongdoing and denied the devices had any issues.

Eligible users might receive an email or postcard about the settlement. The deadline to file a claim on the site is Monday, June 3. The final approval hearing will be held on July 18.

Who is eligible to submit a claim for the iPhone 7 settlement?

You may be eligible to claim a piece of Apple's $35 million settlement if you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023, and if you reported audio issues to Apple. You do not have to have paid out of pocket for repairs to be a part of the settlement class.

How much money do I get from the iPhone 7 settlement?

A couple of things to note for figuring out how much money you may be entitled to. You can receive a payment of at least $50 and up to $349 if you paid Apple out of pocket for repairs for audio issues with your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus. Otherwise, if you do not pay Apple out of pocket for your repairs, you can receive up to $125.

You don't need proof of payment for your repairs, but your claim will be checked against Apple's repair records.

How can I file a claim for the iPhone 7 settlement?

If you are looking to file a claim, you can do so by going to the settlement website or sending a claim form to:

Tabak v. Apple Class Action Administrator 1650 Arch St., Suite 2210Philadelphia, PA 19103

If mailing your claim form, it must be postmarked by June 3, 2024, to be eligible to receive payment. If you submit your form online, you must do so by the same date.

Monday, June 3 is the last day to file a claim to Apple for a class action lawsuit.

When will I get my money from the iPhone 7 settlement?

Any eligible payments would go out after the final approval hearing, which is scheduled for July 18. However, appeals could delay the process.

