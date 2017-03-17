We did it… we found the absolute worst thing on Amazon

Amazon completely changed the way that people in America — and now, abroad — shop for just about anything and everything you can imagine. What started as an online bookseller quickly became an online retail giant, toppling some of the biggest names in brick and mortar retail in the process. You can get practically anything and everything you might possibly need or want on Amazon, and oftentimes you’ll save some money in the process.

Of course, there are also some things being sold on Amazon that you would never need or want, and this week we came across the single most awful thing that has ever been sold on Amazon. Behold: the zeroUV Futuristic Narrow Cyclops Color Mirrored Lens Visor Sunglasses. Trust — you need to see it to believe it.

From the product page:

Plastic frame

Plastic lens

Non-Polarized

Lens width: 142 millimeters

Lens height: 22 millimeters

100% Protection Against Harmful UVA/UVB Rays

U.S. Standard ANSI Z80.3-2001 | CE Certified

We’re not even going to sully our website by posting a photo here. All we can say is this: Good luck fighting off the ladies while you’re rocking these bad boys…

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com