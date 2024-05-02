Developers seek input from Westchester residents, businesses on proposed $3B energy project

Two New York energy developers are seeking permits to build a 90-mile electric transmission project that would deliver clean energy to Westchester and surrounding areas.

The $3.3 billion project, titled Propel NY Energy, would be developed by New York Power Authority and New York Transco. Propel NY Energy aims to build new underground and submarine transmission lines — the overhead highway of high-voltage cables that delivers energy — as well as four substations across Westchester (in New Rochelle), Long Island and New York City.

The 9-mile land cable in Westchester would be built under existing roadways across New Rochelle, Pelham, Mount Vernon, Eastchester and Yonkers. The project would create 2,000 jobs annually over four years.

What is Propel NY Energy?

Shannon Baxevanis, New York Transco spokesperson, said the Propel NY Energy project aims at relieving congestion and ensures clean energy — such as offshore wind and solar — flows efficiently and effectively, ultimately bringing down the cost of energy transmission for New Yorkers.

It would add three new transmission lines that connects Long Island offshore wind energy to the state’s power grid, in addition to the existing two lines. Once finished, energy could flow upstate as well.

“The project is transformative in terms of improving the transmission grid. It will boost the area grid to increase the ... resilience that we’ll benefit from in our daily lives,” Baxevanis said. “This is important to achieve our climate goals and provide environment benefits to the state and local communities.”

Energy demand in New York is expected to surge over the next 20 years. The project is part of an effort to meet the twin goals set by the New York State’s 2019 Climate Act— 70% reliance on renewable energy by 2030 and zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Propel NY Energy was one of four proposals submitted after the state’s transmission needs were identified in 2021. The proposal was selected as an efficient and cost-effective solution to meet those needs, Baxevanis said.

Upgrading transmission lines is also a nationwide trend— prompted by President Joe Biden’s climate and environmental agenda. One of the Biden Administration's goals is to upgrade 100,000 miles of transmission lines over the next five years.

Developers seek input from Westchester area residents

The developers are seeking input from the community as they apply for a permit through the New York Public Service Commission. More than 10,000 mailers have been sent to residents, landlords and business owners along the route, Baxevanis said.

Two open houses will be hosted in Westchester: at the Trinity St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 311 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 2; and another from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7 at St. John's Episcopal Church at 100 Underhill St. in Yonkers.

Baxevanis added that the project would be similar to installing sewer or water lines, and it would go through environmental, engineering and construction reviews. If all goes as planned, the project is expected to be completed by May 2030.

While some transmission line projects have been abandoned amid opposition from upstate counties, Westchester County officials appear to be supportive.

County Executive George Latimer said previously when the project was selected that it would help the state meet its nation-leading clean energy goals and provide clean energy, boost economic activity, and add family-sustaining jobs in the green energy sector.

Baxevanis said the project is not tied to offshore wind projects, but is focused on strengthening the electrical grid to ensure reliability and resiliency, and advance a clean energy future.

“This is a large project. We recognize the community would be interested. We want to be as transparent as possible,” Baxevanis said. “We really value the voices and thoughts of our local neighbors. We hope they will join us in conversations and dialogue as we work toward getting all the components of the project ready for construction.”

Helu Wang covers development and real estate for The Journal News/lohud and USA Today Network. Reach her at hwang@gannett.com.

