Developers of massive proposed data hub walk away from deal in West Valley

A proposed $14 billion data hub in the West Valley has withdrawn its application for rezoning with Maricopa County.

The nearly 1,000-acre data hub would have been practically surrounded by planned residential land in Goodyear and Buckeye, prompting representatives from the cities to oppose the project.

According to county documents, a representative for Denver-based Tract asked county representatives to withdraw the zoning applications. A partial refund for application fees also was requested.

Tract had asked Maricopa County to rezone 529 acres near Buckeye from rural and residential use to industrial to allow for the construction of a Northwest Campus data center.

Maricopa County documents originally showed the campus would cost about $12.8 billion to build, but a company representative said the development cost was expected to be closer to $14 billion.

For its South Campus, Tract sought to rezone 435 acres from residential to industrial. The South campus would have sat next to the Northwest Campus, for a total of nearly 1,000 acres.

The property lies in unincorporated Maricopa County just south of Roosevelt Canal between Tuthill Road and Perryville Road. The site crosses over both Yuma Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

If it had been built, the data center would have been practically surrounded by residential land, bordered by planned residential areas in Goodyear to the east and residential areas in Buckeye to the north.

Goodyear and Buckeye submitted letters of opposition to the county late last year, citing concerns about traffic and building heights.

Representatives from Buckeye expressed concerns about compatibility with nearby residential areas.

Buckeye typically clusters light industrial land uses, which includes data centers, in certain areas as opposed to placing them in the middle of residential areas, said Ken Galica, Buckeye principal planner, in an email to the county.

Goodyear officials' letter focused on conflicting architectural design requirements and potential issues with traffic and noise.

Goodyear Contract Senior Planner David Williams expressed concern over potential noise so close to residential areas, as well as the project needing to contract with Rural Metro for fire service needs, as it doesn’t fall in the service area of either Buckeye or Goodyear.

