Delta IV Heavy rocket launch: What we know about it, when to see in Jacksonville, Florida

Delta IV Heavy, we're ready for your fiery − and final − show. The last launch ever for United Launch Alliance's powerful rocket is one you won't want to miss.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket will attempt to launch at 12:53 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 9, to deliver NROL-70, a National Reconnaissance Office mission, to space from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Will it be visible from Jacksonville, Florida?

Weather permitting, the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch should be visible in many parts of Florida and the Bahamas when it lifts off. And, as a bonus, the launch window occurs around lunch time so consider making this a "lunch and a launch" event.

Here's what we know about the very powerful rocket and best places to watch the launch.

What is Delta Heavy? When does Delta 4 Heavy rocket launch in Florida?

Delta Heavy refers to United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket. The ULA rocket made history for its transportation of the NASA Parker Solar Probe in 2018 and the first orbital test flight of the Orion crew capsule in 2014.

How big is Delta IV Heavy rocket? What’s the size and power of ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket?

The Delta IV Heavy rocket has three Delta IV core stages together. According to the ULA website, each rocket engine produces up to 702,000 pounds of thrust. With this performance, one can see why ULA dubbed it "the most metal." These engines are not small either. Just one engine weighs about 14,876 pounds and is 17 feet in length.

Powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the Delta IV Heavy appears to "set itself on fire" just before liftoff as buoyant hydrogen gas, which is used to cool down the rocket before launch, ignites and burns off. The fiery start may look frightening, yet it's part of the process.

Check the ULA map! Who can see Delta IV Heavy launch from Cape Canaveral? Visibility extends Miami to Tampa

Is there a rocket launch today in Florida? On Tuesday, April 9, ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket may launch

The Delta IV Heavy will soar skyward on its historic 16th and final mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a classified payload on the NROL-70 national security mission, conducted in tandem with the National Reconnaissance Office and the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. The massive rocket launches the NRO's heaviest satellites. The missions that Delta IV Heavy carried were not all related to science; many were for navigation and U.S. security. Delta IV transported mostly NRO, US Air Force, and US Space Force payloads, getting them safely to their orbit or destination.

The Delta IV Heavy made its debut in 2004.

Mission: ULA's last Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket will launch on the NROL-70 national security mission.

Launch window: 12:53 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 9

Trajectory: Due east

Location: Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: None

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How to watch ULA Delta 4 Heavy rocket launch from Florida online

Tune in to floridatoday.com/space for USA TODAY Network's Space Team live coverage and updates on the last Delta IV Heavy launch, starting about two hours before liftoff. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Who can see Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida? Which cities in Florida can see Delta IV Heavy liftoff?

This visibility graphic provided by United Launch Alliance shows when spectators can expect to see the Delta IV Heavy rocket during the NROL-70 national security mission. NROL-70 will be the last launch for ULA's Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket.

ULA provided a helpful graphic (see above) that shows Delta IV Heavy's intended flight path and its launch visibility:

Launch , Space Coast, Orlando, northern part of the Treasure Coast, Indian River County, Sebastian, Vero Beach, parts of northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Oak Hill

1: Launch + 30 seconds , Space Coast, Orlando, northern part of the Treasure Coast, Indian River County, Sebastian, Vero Beach, parts of northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Oak Hill

2: Launch + 60 seconds , Space Coast, northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Treasure Coast, possibly Martin County, possibly St. Lucie County, parts of East-Central Florida like Orlando, near University of Central Florida, Bithlo

3: Launch + 90 seconds , visibility extends to Orlando, Sanford, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, other parts of Central Florida

4: Launch + 120 seconds , visibility extends to Port St. Lucie, Lakeland, Sebring, Winter Haven, Palatka, St. Augustine

About 130 seconds (Port/Starboard, booster jettison), visibility extends to include most of central and East Coast of Florida

5: Launch + 150 seconds , visibility extends to West Palm Beach, Ocala, the Village, Sebring, most of central and East Coast of Florida, Tampa, parts of West Coast of Florida

6: Launch + 180 seconds , Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tampa, Arcadia, North Port, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

7: Launch + 210 seconds , visibility extends to Hollywood, Florida; the Everglades, Hialeah, Miami, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

8: Launch + 240 seconds (booster engine cutoff) ; visibility extends to Hollywood, Florida; the Everglades, Hialeah, Miami, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida. It could include Homestead and possibly Key Largo

Beyond 240 seconds, Delta IV Heavy should see center booster separation and main engine start, according to the ULA graphic.

9: Launch + 270 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

10: Launch + 300 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

Beyond 300 seconds, the graphic shows Delta Heavy payload fairing jettison.

11: Launch + 330 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

Clearwater and St. Petersburg appear to be out of range. Interestingly, the Bahamas and Freeport are in the launch visibility zones.

The above guidelines are estimates based on the graphic provided by ULA.

The best views to watch a rocket launch in Florida is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

Can I see a rocket launch in Jacksonville, Florida?

Depending on weather, cloud cover, trajectory and the rocket, sometimes, yes. People in Jacksonville, Florida, can sometimes see a rocket launched from Cape Canaveral. Delta IV Heavy is a massive rocket and will likely be seen, again, weather permitting, in parts of Jacksonville (see ULA graphic above).

