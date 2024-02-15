Dell Presidents’ Day sale: Get a Dell XPS 13 for $599 and more

Presidents’ Day is just around the corner, but Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale is already up and running, with all kinds of laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and more that you can shop right now. This could also be your last chance to get the current-generation Dell XPS 13 as the new version of the laptop is on its way. No matter what you decide to buy, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase — if you wait until the final minutes of the holiday, stocks of some of the devices on sale may already be gone.

What to buy in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale

The Dell XPS 13

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is highly recommended. Even though a new Dell XPS 13 is on its way, the current model is still pretty reliable by today’s standards with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop will be yours for only $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799. However, if you want a cheaper option, the most affordable laptop in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale is Dell Inspiron 15, which features the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, for just $280 instead of $330 for $50 in savings. On the other hand, if you need a powerful gaming laptop, you’ll get a $1,000 discount if you buy the Alienware m18, pulling its price down to $3,300 from $4,300. You’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM.

For those who are planning to buy a new desktop computer, the one with the lowest price in the sale is the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 16GB of RAM — it’s on sale for $600, down by $150 from its original price of $750. Gamers, meanwhile, can get amazing value from the Alienware Aurora R16, which is $250 off for a discounted price of $1,750 instead of $2,000. You’ll get the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM.

Other great deals in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale include the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor for just $245, following a $55 discount on its original price of $300; the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for only $700, for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $900; and the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One computer for a lowered price of $850, after a $380 discount on its original price of $1,230.

Dell has started its Presidents’ Day sale early, giving you time over the weekend and through the holiday to check out all of its offers. There are many more deals than the ones we’ve highlighted above, so feel free to take a look at what else is on sale. You’re going to have to hurry though, as there’s no telling how long stocks will last, especially for the more popular devices. If something catches your eye, you should proceed with the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you pocket the savings.

