Dell confirms investigation into data breach

May 13 (UPI) -- Dell Technologies confirmed it is investigating a data breach of a portal with access to customer information, and that it has contacted law enforcement.

The U.S. tech company confirmed the breach to UPI, saying in an emailed statment that the Dell portal in question has access to a database containing "limited types of customer information" including name and physical address, as well as certain Dell hardware and order information.

"It did not include financial or payment information, email address, telephone number or any highly sensitive customer data," it said.

"Upon discovering this incident, we promptly implemented our incident response procedures, applied containment measures, began investigating and notified law enforcement."

The announcement comes after Dell last week announced the intrusion to customers in an email, which company said it believes "there is not a significant risk ... given the type of information involved."

Dell told UPI it has a cybersecurity program designed to limit risk, including to its customers and partners, and that the program includes "prompt assessment and response" to identified threats.

Its investigation into the breach is supported by forensic specialists, it said.

"We continue to monitor the situation and take steps to protect our customers' information. Although we don't believe there is significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved, we are taking proactive steps to notify them as appropriate," it said.

Asked how many customers may be affected, Dell told UPI that it would not disclose that information as it could compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigations.