How to delete your data from your old devices

We store the entirety of our digital lives on the devices we use the most like our phones and computers. Unfortunately, when many people trade in their old gadgets for newer, faster ones, they don’t delete that data.

That’s a huge problem. If you’re not careful, a stranger can access not only your photos, but your emails and web history as well. And you don’t want anyone looking at your web history, right? I didn’t think so.

But you don’t want to just delete all of your data and start fresh. Instead, you’ll need to back up your old device, so you carry your info over to your new gadget.

It sounds like a lot of work, but if you follow these steps, you’ll be done in no time.

Apple iOS

Want to get the iPhone 7 Plus? You’ll need to delete your old iPhone. More

Let’s start things off with Apple’s iPhone and iPad. You’ve got two options when it comes to backing up your iPhone: Apple’s (AAPL) iCloud or a physical external drive.

Back up your data

To back up your iPhone via to your computer, connect your phone to your PC or Mac and Launch the iTunes app.

Next, click the small “Device” button near the top left corner of the screen and select “Back Up Now” under “Manually Back Up and Restore.” Your computer will automatically begin backing up your phone.

You can back up your iPhone through iCloud or your Mac or PC. More

To back up your handset to iCloud, open the Settings app, and tap your name at the top of the screen. From here, select “iCloud” then scroll down and choose “iCloud Backup.” Tap “Back Up Now” and your iPhone will begin backing itself up to the cloud.

Delete your data

Now that you’ve backed up your data, you can reset your old device. To do this, open the Settings app and tap “General.” Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and choose “Reset.”

Once you’ve back up your iPhone, you can reset it without worry. More

Next, select “Erase all Content and Settings.” You’ll then be prompted to enter your iPhone’s password. Enter it and select the “Delete iPhone” prompt at the bottom of the screen.

You can now donate, sell or recycle your iPhone or iPad as you please.

Google Android

If you’re ditching your old Android phone, you’re going to need to erase your info from your old one. More

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Android is the most widely used mobile operating system in the world, so chances are you or someone you know needs to ditch an old Android smartphone or tablet.