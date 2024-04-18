Davila looks to put knowledge learned at TSTC into career as electrical technician

Apr. 17—SWEETWATER — Watching some technicians in action at his former job was the motivation that Demetrio Davila needed to return to college.

The Colorado City native was working the board line at a Sweetwater gypsum plant 12 hours a day when he noticed something: Those technicians had a career with better hours and more responsibility than he had.

That was one reason why Davila said he enrolled in Electromechanical Technology at Texas State Technical College.

"I watched those I&E (instrumentation and electronics) technicians working on everything in the plant," he said in a news release. "I knew that I could be an I&E tech and that TSTC would be the place to learn to be successful."

Davila is a candidate for graduation this month with an Associate of Applied Science degree. He will be following his father's example as a TSTC graduate.

"My dad went through the wind program and is now working as an I&E tech," he said. "I figured I could do the same thing and work on electronics."

James Simonetti, a TSTC Electromechanical Technology instructor, said Davila can have a long career as a technician.

"He is a team player who is always willing to help his classmates," Simonetti said in the release. "What I like is that he wants to follow in his father's footsteps."

Davila said he hopes to work near his hometown in Mitchell County to remain close to his family.

"I have talked to a couple of companies around the area, which is a great thing about a career as a technician," he said.

Troubleshooting has been one of Davila's favorite experiences in the TSTC labs. He said his biggest challenge has been the programmable logic controllers curriculum. He said the instructors helped him understand the process.

"The instructors come from different backgrounds and give you a good perspective of what you need to know," he said.

Before Davila walks the commencement stage later this month, he will represent TSTC at the 2024 SkillsUSA Texas Postsecondary Leadership and Skills Conference in Houston, which begins Thursday, April 18. He will compete in Mechatronics.

"I wanted to do something different and see where my skills are at," he said of participating in the state event. "I enjoy testing myself with competitions."

SkillsUSA is a professional organization focused on employability, leadership and technical skills that can help college students pursue successful careers and be part of a skilled workforce. Gold medalists at the state level are eligible to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference being held June 24-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to onetonline.org, the need for electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians in Texas was forecast to increase 14% between 2020 and 2030. The website stated that the median salary for these technicians in the state is $62,970.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and certificates of completion exclusively at the Sweetwater campus.

