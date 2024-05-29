Damaged fiber optic cable in Oregon causes internet disruptions for Alaska Communications customers

May 30—A damaged fiber in Oregon caused prolonged service disruptions for Alaska Communications internet customers across the state Wednesday, the company said.

Internet customers statewide were experiencing "intermittent service disruptions," Alaska Communications said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. The cause, according to the company, was damage to a fiber caused by construction equipment in Oregon.

Crews arrived on scene in Oregon by late Wednesday afternoon and efforts to repair the fiber had begun, the company said. Alaska Communications anticipated service being restored Wednesday night.

"Restoring services continues to be our top priority and we thank you for your patience," the company said in an online update.