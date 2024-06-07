A Dallas-based company has announced plans to build a $1 billion data center in a facility called Pioneer Park in north Wichita Falls.

In a news release on the company's website, Ahmed Abdelghani, the CEO of DataNovaX, said the facility would be an “excellent alternative to the saturated Dallas Fort Worth market.”

“While the Dallas Fort Worth area’s fiber connectivity is at or near capacity, North Texas’ Wichita Falls offers a world-class data availability zone with multiple metro and long haul fiber pathways and network providers within a 1-mile radius,” Abdelghani said.

Artist's rendering of proposed DataNovaX facility in Wichita Falls

Abdelghani said Wichita Falls has “ample sustainable power, plentiful dark fiber for connectivity as well as a talented workforce and pro-business tax climate.”

Because the company is soliciting tenants, no number is available on potential employees.

The release said the park’s first phase would have 6 megawatts of power in a 37,000- square-foot facility on Airport Drive.

The building was originally a Food Lion grocery store and most recently had been a call center with a tax appraisal value of $3.219 million.

The company’s release said Phase II will include a 550,000-square-feet facility with 150 MW of power.

Ron Kitchens, president of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has been meeting with the company.

"We want to support them as they look for tenants. In the data center world, it's all about the tenants," Kitchens said. "As he finds those, we want to be good partners, and we're excited about the opportunities for the community."

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Dallas company says $1 billion facility coming to Wichita Falls