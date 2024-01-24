The Cybertruck's steel exterior could need extra protection from winter road salt

Tesla's Cybertruck comes with a stainless-steel exoskeleton.

It offers a futuristic look but may have a downside in winter weather.

Road salt should be washed off immediately to avoid exterior damage, according to a video displaying the owner's manual.

New Tesla Cybertruck owners might want to wash winter road grime off their pickup as soon as possible.

Tesla has not yet shared the Cybertruck's owner's manual publicly, but in two videos posted online, the apparent guide says that the Cybertruck's stainless-steel exterior lacks "a clear coat on the surface of the exterior body panels, meaning scratches that appear are in the stainless steel panels themselves."

The guide shown in the videos also says: "To prevent damage to the exterior, immediately remove corrosive substances (such as grease, oil, bird droppings, tree resin, dead insects, tar spots, road salt, industrial fallout, etc.)"

Manuals for other Tesla models also advise immediate removal of corrosive substances — but "to prevent damage to the paint," rather than the exterior metal itself.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Road salt is one of the biggest culprits of corrosion in cars, but typically, the undercarriage is most at risk since paint can protect the body panels.

The owner's manual for Ford's F-150, like the manuals for non-Cybertruck Tesla models, suggests immediately removing materials like bird droppings and fuel additives, as they may damage the paint — but makes no mention of damage to the body panels. Chevrolet warns salt may damage the paint of its Silverado if it remains on the exterior for extended periods of time.

Of course, depending on who you ask, the Cybertruck's lack of a finish on the steel may be a feature instead of a bug.

"The cool thing about repairing it is, because it is just a scratch finish, depending on how deep you go or whatever, you just get some Scotch bright and buff it out," Lars Moravy, Tesla's VP of vehicle engineering, told an early Cybertruck reviewer.

The manual shown in the videos also says owners should use only a mild, pH-neutral soap and a soft sponge when cleaning the Cybertruck.

Luckily, there's also a carwash mode that can close all windows, lock the charge port, and disable wipers.

Read the original article on Business Insider