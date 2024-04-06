Cyberattack on health care payments impacts local agency

DENVER (KDVR) — Financial strains and serious disruptions are following in the wake of a major cyberattack on one of the biggest health care payment systems in the U.S.

It’s been almost seven weeks since a ransomware company took hold of the system, and a ransom of $22 million was paid. Hospitals, doctor’s offices and even small agencies are seeing a pause in payments.

Bruce Edmonstone, executive director at P2P Recovery Resources, said he is trying to stay positive, especially for the sake of his clients and team.

“Don’t panic. Not right now,” he said, but it’s not that easy: “The longer it goes, the more severe the impact to our clients and to my business.”

At the end of February, the attack forced the shutdown of parts of the electronic system operated by Change Healthcare.

“I have not heard from any of them in terms of when the end is in sight or, for that matter, what happened,” Edmonstone said.

He said they are not only in the dark, but they are also unable to get insurance approval for services.

“Anybody that’s providing services with the reimbursement of Medicaid is likely being affected across the country. Anything from hospitals to doctor’s offices to small agencies like ours,” Edmonstone said.

P2P is a peer-to-peer coaching service for those with substance use disorder, and they are coached by those who have walked the same path.

“It’s such a different approach to the recovery community, having someone that has the lived experience, and then offering all of the things that P2P offers in one building is huge,” said Nico Pirtz, a peer coach supervisor.

Pirtz herself has been sober for over two years and came to P2P to seek help. Now, she is a coach helping others who also come from a variety of backgrounds to rebuild their lives.

“We help clients do so many things like from the small things like getting a phone, building a resume, becoming employable,” she said. “I’m getting help for my own recovery every single day I’m here, like I still feel like I’m part of the community that we serve, because I am.”

But now, with no money coming in, Edmonstone said it’s going to be a difficult road.

“That’s really 100% of how we keep the business going is reimbursement from Medicaid,” he said. “We are having to draw from outside funds to keep it going.”

Still, he said he is confident they can hold out until the system is back up and running.

“We’ll be here when it does get fixed. I can assure my team and my clients, my family,” Edmonstone said.

If you are interested in supporting P2P Recovery Resources, they have set up a temporary donation link here.

Meanwhile, the CEO of United Health Group said the company is making significant progress in restoring the services impacted by this cyberattack and has acknowledged the big challenge it’s created for health care providers.

