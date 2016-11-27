Cyber Monday Best Buy Deals

Black Friday will have plenty of good deals for those looking to increase their digital storage options.

Best Buy has come out with attractive Cyber Monday discounts on many consumer electronics including smartphones, TVs, VR headsets and smartwatches. The company is offering free store pickup and free shipping on all devices purchased during the holiday.

“Consider This Our Competition’s Wish List,” the company said on the Cyber Monday page on its website.

Here are some Best Buy offers on electronics:

Smartphones

$100 off on the purchase and activation of any iPhone with a monthly installment plan or lease agreement. However, the iPhone will need to be purchased with Powerbeats 3 or Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.

$120 off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB unlocked device — available at $649.99 — along with a free wireless charger, which will be automatically added to cart on checkout.

$250 gift card on the purchase of any Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge device with a monthly installment plan from AT&T along with a free Gear VR headset.

$100 gift card on the purchase and activation of any Google Pixel smartpone with a Verizon monthly installment plan.

$100 off on the purchase of Moto Z smartphones with a Verizon monthly installment plan, along with a free speaker mod and a battery charger mod.

$300 gift card on the purchase and activation of LG G5 with a monthly installment plan from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

Up to 60 percent off on LG prepaid smartphones.

$100 off on Huawei Honor 8 32GB unlocked device — available at $299.99.

TVs

$400 off on Sony 65-inch smart 4K UHD TV — available at $1,399.99.

$300 off on Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD TV — available at $699.99.

$200 off on LG 55-inch 4K UHD TV — available at $499.99.

$150 off on Samsung 40-inch 4K UHD TV — available at $299.99.

VR headsets

$30 off on Zeiss VR headset — available at $99.99.

$100 worth Oculus currency with the purchase of the Oculus Rift VR headset, priced at $599.99, for in-game purchases.

Smartwatches

$30 off on Pebble 2 SE smartwatch — available at $69.99.

$57 off on Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch (2nd generation) — available at $322.99.

$200 off on Huawei smartwatch with gold dial and leather strap — available at $449.99.

$73.75 off on Fossil Q Marshal smartwatch — available at $221.25.

All deals were collated based on availability at the time of writing and are subject to change.

