Cyber Monday 2016: Amazon’s best TV deals

If it seems like a major shopping event just ended and now another major shopping event is already beginning, that’s because, well, a major shopping event just ended and now another major shopping event is already beginning. Cyber Monday 2016 is now officially here and as is the case each and every year, Amazon is one of the stars of the Cyber Monday show. Amazon’s Black Friday sales were outstanding this year, but Amazon is the only top-tier US retailer that lives exclusively online, so the company always turns the heat up for Cyber Monday.

In this post, we’ll run down all of Amazon’s best deals on HDTVs and UHD TVs from every single top brand. We’ve got sizes that range from 32 inches all the way up to 65 inches, and prices that span from under $200 to thousands. There really is something for everyone in this roundup, but all the deals have one thing in common: They’re on the clock and set to expire either today or by the end of Cyber Week 2016.

Samsung UN65KS8500 Curved 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016…: $1,597.99

Samsung UN49KU7000 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model): $747.99

Samsung UN55KS9000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model): $1,497.99

Samsung UN75KS9000 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model): $4,997.99

Samsung UN55KU6600 Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with $…: $747.99

TCL 32S3800 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2015 Model): $169.99

LG Electronics OLED55B6P Flat 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (…: $1,797.00

TCL 40FS3800 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2015 Model): $239.99

TCL 50FS3800 50-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2015 Model): $399.99

Samsung UN40J5200 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV (2015 Model): $247.99

TCL 48FD2700 48-Inch 1080p LED TV (2015 Model): $319.99

LG Electronics 55EG9100 Curved 55-Inch 1080p Smart OLED TV (2015…: Too low to display

LG Electronics 65EG9600 Curved 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV…: $2,464.44

























Check out the rest of Amazon’s TVs on sale right here, and stick to our Cyber Monday 2016 hub today for all the best bargains from every top retailer all day long.

