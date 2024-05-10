Cyber attacks likely done to get ransom payment from Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita and Ascension Via Christi are dealing with the effects of cyberattacks.

For Wichita, it’s disrupting online payments, phone lines, and transit services. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said these attacks were likely done with the intent of getting both the City of Wichita and the hospital to cough up ransom payments.

Bennett said a shortage in cybersecurity and information technology professionals is not helping the issue.

Online sources: Lockbit claims responsibility for City of Wichita ransomware

It starts with an email within the network that looks trustworthy. Once that link is clicked on, it gives the hacker control.

“Digitally seizing information and not allowing access to the information to the City, governmental agency, the company, you want it back, you’ve got to pay us a ransom,” said Bennett.

He said that a ransom demand is normally in the millions, and the company or agency is not left with much of an option.

“You have two choices from what I can tell: 1. Pay, and hopefully, they unlock it. The other is if your IT people are capable of going in and cleaning it out and wresting it away from the hackers, but that’s a tall order and may take much longer than you could tolerate,” said Bennett.

Bennett added that similar attacks can show up in a person’s personal email and are a quick robbery.

He said these attacks are normally made by one individual instead of a group effort like the one believed to be responsible for the attack on the City of Wichita.

“They may steal the little bit of money that’s in your Venmo account or get access to your bank records; there, it’s more of a smash-and-grab kind of thing,” said Bennett.

Friends University Computer Science Instructor David Fry said their cybersecurity degree program is helping to put a dent in the shortage of IT professionals who are fighting against these hacks in the state.

“Need 7,000 jobs out there in Kansas alone that we need to fill in cybersecurity. We’re not meeting the need at all, and that is one of the challenges,” said Fry.

He believes their specific certifications will allow their graduates to go right into the workforce in cybersecurity instead of having to learn as they begin in their positions.

How can you tell if an email is real or a scam? Expert explains red flags

Fry said not having adequate IT staffing is placing companies and agencies at risk from these ransomware attacks.

The computer science instructor said that after the hacker has access to your personal information, it can be nearly impossible to reverse the damage.

Fry and Bennett both encourage people to confirm the legitimacy of a company’s email before clicking on a link within the message.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.