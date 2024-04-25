Cyber attack forces KC Scout’s website, traffic cameras, message boards to shut down

Kansas City Scout operators shut down the metro’s traffic management system Thursday after coming under a cyber security attack, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The operators noticed the cyber attack early in the morning and immediately shut down all related systems until further notice, said Melissa Black, communications manager for MoDOT’s Kansas City District.

“Staff are working to get all systems back up as soon as possible, but we don’t have a timeline yet,” Black said.

The shutdown affects the KC Scout website, traffic cameras and message boards. Kansas City Scout’s staff continued to monitor traffic.

During the shutdown, people needing traffic information should visit MoDOT KC’s social media sites on X and Facebook or call 888-275-6636. For Kansas Department of Transportation traffic information, go to www.KanDrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas.