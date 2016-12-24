Cyanogen Shuts Down Services

Cyanogen-powered devices such as OnePlus One and Lenovo Zuk Z1 are not likely to receive further updates.

Cyanogen Inc., known for its Android mods and more recently for the Cyanogen OS, announced Thursday that it will shut down its services.

“As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally,” the company posted on its website. The company has been in the news for its “consolidation” efforts ever since the reports of its laying off 30 out of its 136 employees — about 20 percent of its workforce — surfaced.

Strangely enough, the company still lists open positions for its Seattle office on Glassdoor.

In November, Android Police reported citing sources that the company will be shutting down its Seattle headquarters and move its operations to Palo Alto. The report said that the future of the company’s co-founder Steve Kondik’s remains unclear. Kondik was removed from his role as the chief science officer in October.

The company is expected to move away from the Cyanogen OS and work instead on apps. For this purpose, the company had launched a Mod platform in February 2016.

If you are on Cyanogen OS phones such as the OnePlus One or the Lenovo Zuk Z1, this basically means that you might not receive further software updates. But, as Cyanogen has mentioned on its website, you will be able to source out mods from the CyanogenMod community of developers.

