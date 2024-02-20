A crypto influencer has posted what she says is the first photo of Sam Bankman-Fried hanging out with his fellow inmates

Tiffany Fong uploaded a photo of what appears to be a scruffy-looking Sam Bankman-Fried to X.

The content creator said she got the photo from an inmate and ex-gang member called "G Lock."

"I've heard that he's not showering very much," Fong said of Bankman-Fried.

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried looks a lot scruffier in prison, according to a photo obtained by crypto influencer Tiffany Fong.

Fong said she got the photo from a man called G Lock, a former gang member who was in prison with Bankman-Fried.

"According to G Lock, these photos were taken on December 17, 2023, because apparently inmates are only allowed to take photos on Christmas and Father's Day," Fong said in a video post on X on Monday.

First photo of Sam Bankman-Fried in jail at MDC Brooklyn. (December 17, 2023) pic.twitter.com/QlENjjmeQG — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 20, 2024

Fong said she'd obscured the faces of the other inmates for privacy reasons. In the photo, the man she identified as "G Lock" can be seen standing beside what appears to be a disheveled-looking Bankman-Fried.

"He's obviously lost some weight, and I've heard that he's not showering very much. He's not as clean-shaven as he used to be," Fong said in her video. "But he's obviously going through a lot right now."

A representative for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on Fong's photo when reached for comment by BI.

Bankman-Fried has been at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since August. He was initially placed under house arrest but was remanded after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said there was probable cause to believe that he'd tried to "tamper with witnesses."

The Brooklyn prison is infamous for its poor living conditions, with one former warden calling it "the most troubled facility in the Bureau of Prisons."

Besides wrestling with the hygiene standards in prison, Bankman-Fried also has to figure out how to pass the time without the internet since inmates are only allowed radios or MP3 players.

In November, a jury found Bankman-Fried guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in his criminal trial in Manhattan federal court.

Bankman-Fried, once known as crypto's golden boy, could face up to 110 years in prison for the charges. His sentencing is set to take place on March 28.

Representatives for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider