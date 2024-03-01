The creepy-eyed robot that wants to be your friend and teacher

Have you ever wished for a robot friend who can keep you company, teach you new skills and inspire you to explore the wonders of technology?

If so, you might want to check out Doly, the latest creation from Limibit, a technology startup based in Ontario, Canada.

Doly is not your ordinary robot. It is a desktop companion that can do many things, from displaying useful information to playing games with you. It is also an open-source education platform that can help you learn coding, robotics and AI.

And it is an AI-powered robotics lab that can perform various tasks and experiments, thanks to its modular design and Raspberry Pi CM4 processor.

Doly has a pair of googly eyes that can show different expressions and emotions, depending on how you interact with it. The more you interact with it, the more it learns about you, adapting expressions, movements and eye animations to suit your unique personality.

It can also talk to you using natural language and its NLU speech recognition system, and it can respond with different voice models and sounds. It can even remember your name and face, thanks to its 8-megapixel HD camera.

Doly is designed to be fun and friendly but also smart and adaptable. It can sense when you touch, pet or nudge it and react accordingly. It can also move around on its two tank treads and raise its arms for a fist bump or a high five.

Each arm has a multicolor LED and a magnetic mount, so you can attach different accessories and gadgets to Doly. You can also customize Doly’s appearance and functionality using 3D-printed parts, such as the crane arm that can lift and move objects.

Doly is more than just a toy. It is a tool for learning, creativity and innovation. It is compatible with various programming languages and frameworks, such as Python, Scratch, TensorFlow and ROS. It also has a Linux-based operating system and a bunch of I/O ports, so you can easily connect and control other devices and sensors.

Doly works as a standalone educational/companion bot out of the box — with local processing of AI algorithms for privacy and peace of mind — but there’s a mobile app available for deeper dives and settings management.

Future roboticists can get their coding hands dirty through a Blockly-based interface, though more advanced languages such as C++ and Python are also supported.

A Software Development Kit is also being offered to give you access to sensor data, controls, eye animations, drive controls, AI capabilities and more. The programming interface and robotics options are additional features for those who are interested, but they are not necessary for everyday use.

Rounding out the key features are Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. It comes with a charging unit that it rolls up to and backs onto when its 2,600-mAh battery is running low. It also sports proximity sensors, to prevent a tumble off the edge of a tabletop, along with ToF sensors for obstacle avoidance.

There’s also the promise of subscription-free product lifetime over-the-air updates at no additional cost, and the company is also working on ChatGPT integration.

Yes, Doly takes customization to the next level with its fully open hardware, open design and 3D-printability. This means you’re not just changing its look; you’re potentially redesigning its capabilities to suit your needs.

Unlike many robots that rely on cloud processing, potentially exposing your data, Doly performs all his operations locally. This means no unwarranted watching, listening or sharing of your personal information with third parties.

Doly is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, where you can pre-order your own Doly for a discounted price of $289 (at the time of publishing). The campaign has already surpassed its initial goal, and the backers can expect to receive their Doly by August 2024. If you are interested in supporting this project, you can visit the Kickstarter page here .

Doly is a robot that can make you smile, make you think and make you wonder. It is also a robot that can be your friend, your teacher and your partner. The only thing is, can you get past those creepy googly eyes?

