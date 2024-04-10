Creative digital hub to receive £3.5m funding

Plans for a hub for digital creative industries in Kent is to receive £3.5m of funding.

Medway Council previously approved the proposals for the University of Kent's Docking Station, which will be based inside the Historic Dockyard Chatham.

The project will see the Grade II-listed Police Section House converted, and a new building constructed.

Medway Council says the funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund gives the go-ahead for building work on the £13.4m state-of-the-art development to start in the summer.

The new facility will house a suite of commercial digital production studios for industry use, a café, gallery and exhibition spaces, along with teaching areas and facilities to support digital and creative start-ups and local creative industries.

It has been developed through a partnership between the university, Medway Council and Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust.

'Celebrating heritage'

A University of Kent spokesman says it will be "a key part of regeneration plans for the historic waterside site", and open up new possibilities for young people and the communities of Kent and Medway.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund director, Stuart McLeod, said it was “the final piece of the funding puzzle”.

“This project will provide some fantastic opportunities for people to get involved, from gaining new skills and celebrating heritage to gaining a space to work, learn and innovate,” he said.

In addition, the project has also received a grant from Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund and Levelling Up Fund.

Construction is planned to be completed by late 2025.

