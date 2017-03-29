Go get these crazy MacBook deals while you can

Apple’s computers don’t come on sale very often, so if you can’t weasel a student discount, you’re probably going to be stuck paying full retail price. Even when prices do drop, it’s normally on old models that are being discontinued.

So, when a store has a sale on every version of the new MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini, you'd be well advised to take note and go find your credit card.





The 13-inch MacBook Pro, with and without Touch Bar, is likely going to be the most popular deal here. Apple positioned the $1,500 13-inch Pro as a replacement for the MacBook Air with a little more power, but that pricetag makes it a difficult sell for students or anyone else who’s not sure they need a $1,500 laptop.

At $1,300 from B&H, it’s a much better deal. So is the 13-incher with Touch Bar, which is also $200 off, bringing the entry-level price down to $1,600. For that, you get a Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. If you need the same power but a little more space, you can also level up to the $1,800 version with a 512GB SSD.

The biggest saving is reserved for the 15-inch MacBook Pro. One of the nicer versions is $300, as $2,800 will now get you a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 460 discrete graphics card.

If you don’t live in NY or NJ, there’s also the savings on tax to consider. B&H doesn’t collect sales tax when shipping to other states, so you could stand to save a bunch more cash on top of the sale price.

