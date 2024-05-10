County approves construction permits for Las Vegas Spaceport airstrip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A company that wants to build an airstrip and open a facility focused on space tourism said it cleared a major hurdle when the Clark County Commission unanimously approved construction permits for an airstrip for the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport.

“We are thrilled with this week’s unanimous decision by the Clark County Commission. Additionally, we are especially grateful for the visionary leadership of the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Rosemary Vassiliadis at the Department of Aviation, Commissioner Justin Jones and other

important stakeholders, including the FAA. While we understand this will be a very long process, the development of the Las Vegas Executive Airport marks a notable step forward in realizing the

dream of the Las Vegas Spaceport.” Robert Lauer, CEO of Las Vegas Spaceport

Las Vegas Spaceport plans to hold air races and build facilities for civilian spacing flight acclimation training, a control tower, a hanger, a passenger terminal, an observation deck, and a hotel. Lauer believes the Las Vegas Spaceport will “redefine the visitor experience and attract millions of tourists annually.”

Lauer is banking on investors to help bring the project to reality.

The proposed project would be built on a 240-acre site outside Las Vegas in the vicinity of Area 51 and the Nevada Test Range.

A groundbreaking is expected to take place in the next three months.

