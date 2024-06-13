Could your driver’s license be stored in your phone? NC looks at moving to digital IDs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The days of putting your ID in your wallet could become a thing of the past.

Digital IDs, stored in one’s phone, could be coming to North Carolina. It’s something DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said has been in the making for years.

A bill allowing the DMV to plan for mobile IDs is in committee.

“It is not a photograph of your driver’s license or your ID, it’s much more complicated than that,” Goodwin said.

The ID would be in an app, similar to other states already doing this. For example, New York’s launched Tuesday.

Goodwin said other states allow people to use a digital ID when pulled over by police. At businesses, Goodwin said people would have the option to only share certain ID information, like their age and not their address.

“It’s a flexible option that keeps you from having to always have that card with you,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said the card would not replace regular ID cards, and it would just be an additional option for people.

Ryan Williams, with the Utah Drivers License Division, displayes his cell phone with the pilot version of the state’s mobile ID on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. The card that millions of people use to prove their identity to everyone from police officers to liquor store owners may soon be a thing of the past as a growing number of states develop digital driver’s licenses. In Utah, over 100 people have a pilot version of the state’s mobile ID, and that number is expected to grow to 10,000 by year’s end. Widespread production is expected to begin at the start of 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

As for travelling, mobile IDs are currently accepted at close to 30 airports, according to TSA.

If you lose your phone, Goodwin said your information will still be secure.

“With the mobile license is that it’s much more secure,” Goodwin said. “If you lose your phone, nobody can access it because there’s two, various multifactor processes, to verify.”

Drivers CBS 17 spoke with are in favor of the idea. Jeffrey Cochran already stores credit cards in his phone.

“I think it would be convenient,” Cochran said. “Certainly, there are times I forget my wallet and have the ability to pay for something, but I don’t have the ability to say show my wallet if I got pulled over.”

Nancy Gomes said she always has her phone in her hand. She likes the idea of a digital ID as long as law enforcement officers wouldn’t have to bring her phone back to their patrol car if she was pulled over.

“I forget my purse a lot, so yes, it would be nice to have it on my phone all the time,” Gomes said.

Goodwin said lawmakers first have to define what a digital ID is and authorize a DMV study. He said the DMV would then present a proposed plan either by the end of this year or early 2025.

