Consumers Energy breaks ground on new 'AgriEnergy' center near Battle Creek

A nearly defunct dairy farm northwest of Battle Creek will soon produce solar power and renewable natural gas.

Consumers Energy broke ground last week on two renewable energy projects in partnership with Spring Creek Farms, launching Michigan's first AgriEnergy center. The dairy farm will host a renewable natural gas (RNG) biodigester and a 140-megawatt solar array, generating enough energy to power 25,000 homes, according to Consumers.

The Spring Creek solar facility is expected to begin operation in 2026. The biodigester, meanwhile, could begin producing renewable natural gas as soon as 2025.

“This first-of-its-kind project provides a blueprint not only for other farms, but for the entire state, on how to integrate the clean energy transformation into existing businesses,” David Hicks, vice president of clean energy development for Consumers Energy, said in a news release. “This project will produce meaningful solar output and significantly reduce emissions, while enabling a local institution to keep its doors open. This is truly a win for everyone.”

Consumers Energy broke ground Thursday on Michigan's first AgriEnergy center, to be located on a dairy farm northwest of Battle Creek. Holly Bowers (second from left) and David Hicks (second from right) of Consumers Energy, and Matt Oesch (center), chief executive officer of Swisslane Farms, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

The family-owned dairy farm northwest of Battle Creek had been preparing to shut down after decades of operation until Consumers Energy presented new economic possibilities. Consumers originally bought nearly 3,000 acres at the farm as part of a plan to build a utility-scale solar power plant.

Rather than close the farm’s existing dairy operations, the energy provider has since partnered with Swisslane Farms, a large dairy farm near Grand Rapids, to keep the business running and provide fuel for a new biodigester to convert into clean, renewable natural gas.

The development will supply tax revenue for the local community over the 30-plus-year lifetime of the project, per Consumers.

RNG technology captures methane released by decomposing organic wastes — like the manure from cows on dairy farms — and purifies it, making it safe for customer usage and better for the environment; in many cases RNG is considered carbon negative, as it captures and prevents more emissions than it emits, according to Consumers.

“Renewable natural gas is a unique, cost-effective, and easily accessible way to reduce emissions while also providing the affordable natural gas we know our customers need,” Holly Bowers, vice president of gas engineering and supply for Consumers Energy, explained. “Farmers like the Oesch family are truly leading the way in this piece of Michigan’s clean energy transformation, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact the AgriEnergy center will have on their farm and the community.”

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Consumers Energy breaks ground on new 'AgriEnergy' center near Battle Creek