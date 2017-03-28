Congress Votes To Kill Broadband Privacy Rules

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to kill broadband privacy rules that would have required internet service providers to get permission before collecting sensitive data from users. The internet privacy killing bill is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The vote against the Broadband Consumer Privacy Rules was approved by a vote of 215-205 that fell primarily on party lines, with the Republican majority—save for 15 representatives—supporting the motion and the Democratic minority in opposition. Nine representatives—three Democrats and seven Republicans—chose not to vote.

The vote by Congress follows a similar party-line vote last week by the U.S. Senate. The bill will be sent to the desk of President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law. A White House spokesperson said prior to the vote in Congress that the President supported the bill.

Once signed by President Trump, the Broadband Consumer Privacy Rules—passed last October by the Federal Communications Commission and designed to grant consumers more control over their data—will be rolled back.

Had the rules been allowed to go into effect, they would have required internet service providers ask for permission before collecting sensitive information from customers.

The policy defined sensitive information as any data related to a user’s finances, health, information from children, precise geolocation data, web browsing history and app usage history. It also included prohibited extracting any content from unencrypted messages accessible to ISPs.

Carriers could collect information not considered to be sensitive could by default, but would have been required to offer customers the ability to opt out of the collection practices.

The Broadband Consumer Privacy Rules also would have installed new mandates for ISPs to report data breaches that may have harmed customers or put their data at risk. The rules required ISPs inform customers of a data breach within 30 days of identifying it, and required the breached companies to alert the FBI of within seven days.

The protections for user data would not have been implemented until December 2017. The stricter rules for data breaches were set to go into effect in March, but the FCC under Trump appointee Ajit Pai chose to place a stay on the rules.

“ISPs are the only ones with full access to everything you do online, every site you visit, every path and choice as you move between sites, and the full array of apps and services you use,” Dane Jasper, the CEO of Bay Area internet service provider Sonic, told International Business Times.

“Even with encryption, the URLs and endpoint information can be used to determine a lot about customer behavior. Service providers are the one entity that knows where all the traffic came from and went to. It’s a disturbing amount of information and gives companies a lot of info about the consumer.”

Michael Capuano, a Democratic Congressman from Massachusetts, blasted the bill on the House floor. “I have a simple question,” the Congressman said, “what the heck are you thinking? What is in your mind? Why would you want to give out any of your personal information to a faceless corporation for the sole purpose of them selling it?”

“Congress today voted to sell off your privacy and your security online,” Nathan White, senior legislative manager at Access Now, told IBT in a statement. “Your internet service provider (ISP) can see almost everything you do online -- from many of the websites you visit, to apps you use, and even some of your private communications. ISPs want to sell off that treasure trove to increase corporate profits, and apparently Congress is fine with that.”

“If President Trump was serious about his campaign promises to stand up for the rights of the individual over the powerful special interests in Washington D.C., then he would veto this bill,” White said.

The Internet and Television Association spoke positively of the vote. In a statement, the organization called the FFC rules "misguided" and said the repeal “marks an important step toward restoring consumer privacy protections that apply consistently to all internet companies," arguing ISPs have a "proven record of safeguarding consumer privacy."

Internet privacy groups have vowed to fight the repeal of the rules. Virtual Private Network (VPN) provider Private Internet Access took out a full page ad in the New York Times Sunday to name all 50 Senators who voted in favor of the bill. Internet activist organization Fight for the Future vowed to put up billboards in districts of those who voted for the repeal of the privacy rules.

