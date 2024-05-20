Computer outage knocks out North Carolina DMV driver license offices statewide

The computers that power Division of Motor Vehicles driver license offices across North Carolina failed Monday, bringing business to a halt.

The DMV’s mainframe computer system in Raleigh went down about 1 p.m., said spokesman Marty Homan, and remained offline until about 4 p.m. During that time, the state’s 114 DMV driver license offices could not conduct business.

Homan said he wasn’t sure whether the individual offices kept customers waiting around or told them to go home.

“It’s probably a little bit of both,” he said. “Sometimes these things happen and the system comes right back up. But this is obviously not that.”

Homan said the offices would close Monday at the normal time, 5 p.m., and would try to get to as many customers as they could before then.

He said he did not know what caused the outage.