Computer historian from Clay County lists landmark devices: Perhaps you had one?
We asked Orange Park computer historian David Greelish, who recently made a documentary on Apple's old Lisa computer, to give us a timeline on the development of personal computers, listing specific models and where they fit in.
Here's his list. Perhaps you had one of these; if so, you could be practically historic.
Greelish writes: There is so much more to the evolution of the personal computer, especially after 1990 and Windows 3.0, but the Graphical User Interfaces (GUI) and 32-bit microprocessor set the foundation for constant improvement up to where we are today. Desktop computers were also only the first “tier” of personal computing, as notebook (portables) and handhelds followed as the second and third.
The Lisa was the first commercially available personal computer (consumer-based, with a microprocessor) that delivered what we all use today (mouse-driven, office metaphor — desktop, files, folders, icons, etc. — graphical user interface). Our smartphones are simply a variation of this, with our fingers replacing the mouse. Though it was a market failure, the Apple Lisa set the stage for everything else that followed.
The first microcomputers (8-bit)
First standardized bus (S-100). (Times-Union note: Wikipedia says a bus is "a communication system that transfers data between components inside a computer or between computers.)
MITS Altair 8800 (first commercially successful, mass-produced personal computer), 1975
IMSAI 8080 (first clone computer, of the Altair), 1975
Processor Technology Sol-20 (first primitive BIOS, or basic input/output system), 1976
First true consumer computers (“out of the box” ready), 1977
Commodore PET 2001
Apple II
Radio Shack TRS-80 Model 1
16-bit computers in the home and business
IBM Personal Computer (PC), 1981
Compaq Portable (first true "IBM-compatible" computer), 1983
32-bit computers & Graphical User Interfaces (GUI)
Apple Lisa (Lisa Office System), 1983
Apple Macintosh (Macintosh System Software), 1984
Compaq Deskpro 386 (first implementation of the 32-bit 80386 processor), 1986
Microsoft Windows 3.0 (first commercially successful GUI for "IBM-compatible” computers), 1990
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Orange Park documentarian provides a personal computer timeline