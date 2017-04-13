This company charges even more than Apple for Lightning cables, but they’re worth it

Apple charges $19 for a 3-foot Lightning cable, which is basically highway robbery. We would be shocked if that cable costs Apple even $1 considering the materials and the volume Apple does. Believe it or not, however, there’s a third-party Lightning cable out there that costs almost twice what Apple is charging… and it’s totally worth it. Check out the Fuse Chicken Titan Lightning Cable, which is practically indestructible and will last you far longer than any iPhone or iPad ever will.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Meet the Toughest Cable on Earth

Human Proof, Pet Proof, Everything Proof

Virtually Indestructible MFi iPhone Charge Cable, Backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty

Industrial-Grade Flexible High-Strength Steel

Replaces Your Everyday Charge Cable. For iPhone Mounts and Docks, Check Out BOBINE

Fuse Chicken Titan Lightning Cable 3 Ft (MFI Certified): $34.95

