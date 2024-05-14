Comcast planning to bundle Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV

(The Hill) — Comcast is planning a bundle that will include access to Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV, the company’s chair said this week.

The new service, which will be called “StreamSaver,” will be available to Comcast broadband, TV and mobile customers later this year, Variety reported, citing remarks from Comcast Chair Brian Roberts at the Moffet Nathanson Investor Conference on Tuesday.

The service will “come at a vastly reduced price to anything available today,” Roberts said, though he did not offer any details on pricing, the outlet noted.

Comcast is the latest major media conglomerate to announce plans for a bundling partnership with other media companies as part of the ongoing industrywide push toward streaming.

Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month announced a planned bundling partnership with Disney and Hulu, while several of the nation’s largest media conglomerates plan to launch a joint streaming venture on sports this fall.

Each of the largest legacy media brands have poured hundreds of millions into streaming platforms in recent years as more consumers cut cable and gravitate toward personalized live and on-demand streaming offerings.

