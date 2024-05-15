Comcast invests $150M to expand broadband service into Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho city leaders gathered around the ceremonial scissors on Wednesday to celebrate Comcast and the company’s $150 million dollar investment to expand broadband services into the city.

Mayor Greggory Hull says while it is exciting, residents will need to be patient. “We’re very excited, but we know it’s going to be a few years. There will be some bumps along the way as we get this new infrastructure deployed. But we know that we’ll partner closely with Comcast, and we’ll partner with the citizens of Rio Rancho to make sure that this deployment of state-of-the-art technology goes with as few hiccups as possible,” said Mayor Hull.

Mayor Hull says that Rio Rancho will be the first city in the state with this level of connectivity. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

