Columbus State plans to use bond funding for $15.6 million auto tech center expansion

Students interested in studying to become automotive technicians visit a career exploration event at Columbus State Community College’s existing automotive technology program space in the college’s Delaware Hall building in March.

Columbus State Community College is planning a multimillion dollar project to modernize the automotive training center at its downtown campus, the college announced Thursday.

The project will expand Columbus State's auto-technology education center to more than 40,000 square feet in Delaware Hall, one of Columbus State’s largest buildings, using $15.6 million from its bond issue funding. It will also modernize the space to support more students working with manufacturer partners and preparing them for the growing needs of battery electric vehicles and other emerging tech.

The college identified the automotive center as a priority for upgrades in its 2019 educational facilities and technology plan. Franklin County voters approved the college's $300 million bond issue in April 2020 for capital projects.

“As advanced technology production ramps up in our region, an updated automotive technology education environment is key to enabling access to good-paying, in-demand careers aligned with the future needs of major regional manufacturing employers like Honda, our Ford and Honda brand-recognized partnerships, and the local dealerships that rely on Columbus State as their workforce pipeline,” said Carmen Daniels, Columbus State's Business, Engineering and Technology division dean.

The project will happen in two phases. First, Columbus State with renovate a former campus gymnasium into what will be new space for automotive technology education. Then it will update the program’s existing instructional space in Delaware Hall. Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2025 and both phases complete by the end of 2026.

New lab space will be in part dedicated to exclusive use of the existing Ford ASSET and incoming Honda PACT academic training programs, according to the college, and open the possibility of potential other brand-specific partnerships for Columbus State students.

“This investment helps fulfill our promise to Franklin County residents to invest in in-demand career education infrastructure,” Columbus State President David Harrison said. “It’s a great creative repurposing for one of our largest buildings, enabling our automotive technology program to grow in place.”

Columbus State’s automotive technology program currently offers associate degree and certificate for students interested automotive service and repair technician careers. Enrollment in the program is up more than 13% over the past two years with an annual enrollment of about 375 students.

Sheridan Hendrix is a higher education reporter for The Columbus Dispatch.

