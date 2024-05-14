How a Columbus program is helping residents pay for electric bikes

View a previous report from the launch of the pilot program in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is continuing with efforts to create affordable and sustainable transportation options through an electric bike program.

The Resident E-bike Subsidy Program was started as a pilot program, providing vouchers between $500 and $2,500 toward the purchase of an E-bike. Over 1,300 applied in 24 hours and nearly 70% of vouchers were claimed.

“Columbus is expected to add hundreds of thousands of residents in the next decade, and if each of them drives a car to work, we’ll spend a lot more time in traffic getting nowhere fast,” City Council President Shannon Hardin said in July. “As our city continues to grow, we must prepare to move more people in an effective and cost-efficient way.”

In partnership with Smart Columbus, city council launched the pilot program in July 2023. Now it has moved forward with a larger program, approving a $500,000 grant agreement Monday night.

Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla explained the need for multimodal transportation options.

“We know that the desire is out there for folks to have alternate modes of transportation,” Barroso de Padilla said. “E-bikes are great for the environment. They’re great for folks that have different abilities. It also is more efficient [than a traditional bicycle] because it goes faster, right? So, if you need to ride it to work or to do those errands, it’s another way for folks to be able to do that.”

To qualify, applicants must reside in Columbus, be at least 18 and have a household income of less than $150,000 per year. Once selected, residents are given a voucher to be redeemed for an E-bike at one of five retailers:

Beechwold Bicycles, 4584 N. High St.

Franklinton Cycle Works, 897 W. Broad St.

Johnny Velo Bikes, 4231 N. High St.

Orbit City Bikes, 4544 Indianola Ave.

Paradise Garage, 921 N. High St.

One Columbus resident who received an E-bike from the program, Marcus Coachman, told councilmembers his car broke down soon after receiving his E-bike, forcing him to use it full-time.

“I ended up having to use the bike like strictly to get to work and back,” Coachman said, “and I found out that that was very, very useful because I’d save a ton of money using that method. Overall, I believe the program is really exciting. I think it was a really just uplifting thing that I was able to take part in.”

Many others have been pleased with the program, Barroso de Padilla said.

“We’ve gotten really great responses from folks who were avid riders and knew they wanted an E-bike, to people who were like, I thought this sounded cool, I thought this was a great opportunity, but now I love it, and now this is my main mode of transportation,” Barroso de Padilla said.

