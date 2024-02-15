Coinbase posts profit on higher interest income from stablecoin reserves

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global swung to a profit in the fourth-quarter, helped by higher interest income that the crypto exchange earned on its stablecoin reserves and other products.

The company on Thursday reported a profit of $273.4 million, or $1.04 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $557 million, or $2.46 per share, a year ago.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark rate elevated after tightening monetary policy at an unprecedented pace, allowing companies to rake in bigger incomes from their interest-earnings assets.

Coinbase earns interest on reserves from USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin it governs jointly with fintech firm Circle. USDC, a crypto token designed to have a relatively stable price, is backed by dollar and equivalent assets held in banks and other financial institutions.

Stablecoin revenue was $171.6 million versus $145.7 million last year, Coinbase said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)