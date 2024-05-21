City of Wichita still working to figure out extent of cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is still trying to figure out the extent of the cyberattack.

The City says hackers got into the computer network and copied files between May 3 and 4.

Those files allegedly contained law enforcement incidents and traffic information, which includes personal data.

KSN asked Mayor Lily Wu who could be at risk and how far back files went.

“Again, we’re still working with our investigators to figure out exactly what was breached,” said Wu.

Wu says law enforcement, investigators and insurance agents are trying to figure things out.

