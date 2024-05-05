City of Wichita alerts residents of ‘cyber security incident’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is alerting residents of a “cyber security incident” Sunday evening.

The City of Wichita sent out the following alert at 5:19 p.m.:

“The City of Wichita values its constituents and prides itself on providing high-quality services to its residents. We regret to report that certain online City services may be unavailable as we thoroughly review and assess an incident that affected some of our computer systems. As part of this assessment, we turned off our computer network. This decision was not made lightly but was necessary to ensure that systems are securely vetted before returning to service. We will continue to provide updates on this matter at https://www.wichita.gov/1199/Alert“ City of Wichita Alert

