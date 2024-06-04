City of Albuquerque using new app to show provide information about parks and trails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the weather warming up, many people will be hitting the trails and visiting parks in the City of Albuquerque. Now, with the help of a new app, the city is helping people get the most from its open spaces.

Story continues below

“So Outerspatial is a GIS-powered app. It lets jurisdictions like the City of Albuquerque purchase a license and be able to share curated content for the lands that we manage, like our parks and trails,” said Whitney Phelan, a senior planner with the Parks and Rec Department.

The city is now using the app ‘Outerspatial’ to show every park and trail it maintains. “The license is generally around $5,000 a year, which is pretty low cost compared,” said Phelan.

The app shows information about each park, including its hours and any upcoming events scheduled there. As for trails, it shows where they start, end, and even whether they are paved or under construction. “We have around 300 parks, and then we have over 160 miles of paved multi-use trail, as well as all of our open space properties.”

Another benefit is that the app can be used for emergencies, allowing the user to tell first responders where exactly they are. “We’ve even heard from other places where a hiker found a boy who was lost in the woods and he was able to share precise location data with rescuers,” said Phelan.

And some are encouraged by the news. “Yeah, it’s great especially if you are going through a metropolitan area, being able to find ways to travel on bikes and not get in the way of traffic,” said Bert Kibbler, a bicyclist exploring the city.

The city is working to add its open spaces to the app as well. That should be available in about a month.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.